I have no desire to manage Barcelona again, says Man City’s Pep Guardiola

CAPE TOWN – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no interest in rejoining former club Barcelona, claiming that door is closed for good.

Guardiola’s name has been thrown around by Victor Font, a candidate for Barcelona president who has promised to bring him back to the club should he win the upcoming election.

But, after watching City 1-0 on Saturday, Guardiola, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, said he had no desires to ever go back to manage Barcelona.

“I’ve said many times, my period as manager in Barcelona is over,” Guardiola told BT Sport on Saturday.

“I think in the life, there is once in a lifetime you have to do the things and there are incredible people who be in charge now, for example Ronald Koeman is an excellent manager.