’I have no idea what Darren Fletcher’s job is,’ admits Man United boss Ralf Rangnick

Cape Town — Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has no idea what Darren Fletcher’s does at the club. Former midfielder Fletcher, who is the club’s technical director, has been seen sitting next to the German during games since he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

However, Rangnick praised the former Manchester United player’s impact over the last two months. “I can only talk about what I've experienced in the last 11 to 12 weeks,” Rangnick was quoted as saying in his press conference ahead of their Premier League game against Leeds United, which they won 4-2 on Sunday. “He has always been part of almost every training session and each game,” said according to the Daily Mail.

“Whenever I have had a question about what he thinks, because he obviously knows the players, he has known them for a long time. I could always, and will always, ask him for his opinion. So it is good to have him in the team. “What is his role in with regard to the club? I don't really know, to be honest. I can only tell you what is happening in the training sessions, around the training sessions and around the games. In those areas, it is good to have him on board.” Second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga earned Manchester United a 4-2 victory over Leeds United in a rain-affected thriller at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.