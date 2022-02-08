’I have the chance to get back to a normal life at Brentford’, says Christian Eriksen

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen said joining Premier League club Brentford offers him the opportunity to return to a "normal life" as he seeks a comeback seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old is now fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD). Inter Milan terminated his contract in December because the ICD device is not permitted in Serie A.

"The challenge was more overcoming what really happened. You want to get back to normal, but for me, normal was getting back to playing in Italy but I wasn't allowed to do this," Eriksen said in a club interview interview published late on Monday.

"So for me, the normal had to change. We have the chance to get back to a normal life at Brentford."