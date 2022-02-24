’I hope you die the most painful death,’ Man City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko tells Vladimir Putin
Cape Town — Manchester City’s Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko has taken to Instagram to slam Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Putin sanctioned the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, which saw the shelling of various citirs, and thousands of Russian troops entering the Eastern European country.
Zinchenko, capped 48 times by his country, took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of the Russian president with the caption: ““I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”
The photo has since been removed from his page, however, the left back claimed it was Instagram themselves who deleted the image from his page.
Zinchencko has been vocal about the situation in his country, and previously posted another photo on Wednesday.
He wrote: “The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion. In the photo - my country.
“The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop.
"A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.”
