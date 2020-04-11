I regret turning England down in 2010, says Paul Scholes
CAPE TOWN – Former England midfielder Paul Scholes as revealed that he regrets turning Fabio Capello down in the lead up to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Scholes, who retired from international football after Euro 2004, said he was tempted to accept an England call-up as the national team was struggling with injuries at the time.
“I was tempted to come back but you’d hear whispers all the time but there was only the one time really officially,” said Scholes.
“It was before the World Cup in South Africa. I’d played well that season and they were struggling with a few injuries. Fabio Capello wanted me to come back. I got a phone call from Stuart Pearce who was on the staff,” the former Manchester United midfielder said.
“I had a few days to think about it and I felt I was playing well enough, I just decided that it was wrong, I hadn’t been involved in qualifyinf and there were other players who had been in the squad for two years, being away from their families.
'I was at my boyhood club, a Manchester lad and we were winning trophies' 🔴🏆— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) April 10, 2020
🤔 Did Paul Scholes ever consider leaving #MUFC?
🇪🇸 Was his head turned by Real Madrid?
🆕 Football Daily 👇
📲: https://t.co/fHP22UMhb4#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/K3KGBCa2kC
“Capello didn’t ring me, maybe if he had it might have been different. Maybe he could have twisted my arm. Is it something I regret? Probably I do because at the time I was playing really well,” he added.
IOL Sport