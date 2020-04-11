I regret turning England down in 2010, says Paul Scholes

CAPE TOWN – Former England midfielder Paul Scholes as revealed that he regrets turning Fabio Capello down in the lead up to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Scholes, who retired from international football after Euro 2004, said he was tempted to accept an England call-up as the national team was struggling with injuries at the time.

“I was tempted to come back but you’d hear whispers all the time but there was only the one time really officially,” said Scholes.

“It was before the World Cup in South Africa. I’d played well that season and they were struggling with a few injuries. Fabio Capello wanted me to come back. I got a phone call from Stuart Pearce who was on the staff,” the former Manchester United midfielder said.

“I had a few days to think about it and I felt I was playing well enough, I just decided that it was wrong, I hadn’t been involved in qualifyinf and there were other players who had been in the squad for two years, being away from their families.