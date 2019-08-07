“I am very happy to be at this historic club,” Laurent Koscielny said about his move to Bordeaux. Photo: @girondins/Twitter

Laurent Koscielny drew the ire of Arsenal legend Ian Wright for unveiling his new Bordeaux by ripping off one of his former club on Wednesday. But the French defender didn’t see the problem with his controversial move, saying that he showed his loyalty to the Gunners on the pitch during his nine years and 353 games in London.

“I have the greatest respect for Arsenal,” he said on Wednesday at a press conference.

“I showed my respect on the pitch. As far as my transfer is concerned, that’s not for me to discuss. I am now at Bordeaux, with a match quickly approaching.

“When the chance to move to Bordeaux arose, I weighed up the pros and cons. I thought it was a good choice.

“I am very happy to be at this historic club.”

Nouveau joueur, nouveau maillot, retrouvez-le dès maintenant ici ➡ https://t.co/6Jb2BRKbIo pic.twitter.com/eCfsGaSUYS — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 6, 2019

Star striker Wright, who was in South Africa recently for the Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, took to Twitter to express his disgust with Koscielny’s video.

“This hurts... You should be ashamed for the way you’ve left the club after nine years. Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig. Hope it’s worth it in the long run.”

This hurts. The level of disrespect 😤😤 You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 Hope it's worth it in the long run. https://t.co/7ShuTVss2u — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2019

Koscielny added: “There will be no European Cup this year, but I still have legs to play several seasons. I wanted to be part of the elements that will grow this club to return to the best clubs in France .

“The first contact went very well. I have been thinking for a long time after my career. I weighed the pros and cons with the proposal of Bordeaux, and I was seduced.”

