I turned down Liverpool and City to play for United, says Phil Jones
CAPE TOWN – Defender Phil Jones turned down the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal to join Manchester United from Blackburn Rovers back in 2011.
Jones, who was a highly rated teenaged back then, was in demand, but it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s influence that saw him move to Old Trafford.
“He was there for my first two years and he was the one who brought me from Blackburn – I’m forever grateful to him for doing that,” Jones told the club’s official website.
“I had offers from other clubs. I could have gone to a host of clubs: City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton. He was the last person I’d spoken to and I remember walking back out with my agent and saying: ‘I want to sign for Man United.’ That was it. We hadn’t even discussed any personal terms, but I knew that was the club I wanted to sign for,” said Jones.
“His understanding of every player set him apart. His understanding and level of communcation with those players was the best I’ve ever been involved with,” he continued.
“He understood everyone in terms of: ‘Do I need to give them a rest? Do I need play him? Give him an arm around the shoulder? Do I need to go full hairdryer treatment? Do I need to give him some time off?’
“He knew exactly how to handle every situation. For me, that’s what made him the best,” said Jones, who’s been capped 27 times at international level.
Jones, now 28 years old, has gone on to play over 200 games for the club, but the arrival of Harry Maguire this season has seen him drop down the pecking order.
IOL Sport