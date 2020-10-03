I wanted to keep going, but Arsenal decided against it, says Arsene Wenger

CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he was keen to carry on being in charge of the London club, but his bosses were against the idea.

After 22 years in charge, Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 campaign following a spell that saw the club perform poorly in the league.

“I would have respected my contract. The club thought it was better I stopped,” the Frenchman said in an interview with the UK Times.

“I’d always loved with the idea that could happen. The supporters were not happy anymore. Some of them,” said Wenger.

“You can understand that, at some stage, 22 years, people want a change. Maybe I stayed too long. I don’t know. But I was committee like on the first day. I think I guided the club through the most difficult period in a very successful way.