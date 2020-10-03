I wanted to keep going, but Arsenal decided against it, says Arsene Wenger
CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he was keen to carry on being in charge of the London club, but his bosses were against the idea.
After 22 years in charge, Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 campaign following a spell that saw the club perform poorly in the league.
“I would have respected my contract. The club thought it was better I stopped,” the Frenchman said in an interview with the UK Times.
“I’d always loved with the idea that could happen. The supporters were not happy anymore. Some of them,” said Wenger.
“You can understand that, at some stage, 22 years, people want a change. Maybe I stayed too long. I don’t know. But I was committee like on the first day. I think I guided the club through the most difficult period in a very successful way.
“At some stage people say you’re too old. But they don’t really look at what you do. I served the club as much as I could,” said Wenger.
Arsenal have had two managers since Wenger left the club two years ago. Spaniard Unai Emery was replaced in the middle of last season by former midfielder Mikel Arteta, who has seen a bit of improvement since he joined.
IOL Sport