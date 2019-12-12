Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus said that he put too much pressure on himself to score and the burden of a barren run threatened to take its toll on the Brazilian striker who surpassed 100 career goals on Wednesday.
Jesus failed to find the net in over 700 minutes on the pitch in a run of 10 games between October and November for club and country, as City struggled to keep pace in the Premier League title race and dropped to third.
"Honestly, last month I was no good and I wasn't happy," Jesus was quoted as saying by British newspapers the Telegraph and the Independent. "I played nine or 10 games and I didn't score and I missed chances so I'm not happy with that.
"I cannot talk about other players, I can only talk about me, but when I'm not happy with myself I want to shoot myself in the head because it's difficult for me.
"When I have the chance, sometimes I miss because I think I put too much pressure on myself... Always I think, 'Wow, I have to score' because I'm playing for a big club in big competitions with big players."