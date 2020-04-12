I was never going to join Manchester United, says Liverpool legend Ian Rush

CAPE TOWN – Liverpool legend Ian Rush has dismissed a claim in Michael Owen’s autobiography that he was on the verge of joining Manchester United after he left Juventus in 1987.

Rush, considered by many to be one of the greatest Liverpool players of all time admitted he received a call from then Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, but having played for Liverpool, the rivaly between the two clubs meant he was never going to end up at Old Trafford.

“It was a shock at first. I thought it was a joke,” Rush said when describing he reaction following Ferguson’s phone call. “He gave me his number and in fairness he sold me the club.

Despite telling Ferguson he would think about his offer, Rush said there was no need as his heart was always set on a return to Anfield.

“I did read in Michael Owen’s book that Dalglish got me out at the 11th hour, but I was never going to Manchester United. I knew the rivalry. Kenny didn’t have to sell the club. He made my mind up for me,” said the Welshman.