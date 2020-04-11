I was starstruck when I joined Arsenal, says Aaron Ramsey

CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was starstruck when he first joined the club from Championship side Cardiff City in 2008.

The Gunners had players like Cesc Fabregas, William Gallas and Kolo Toure at the time, and Ramsey had to pinch himself.

“It happened so quickly at Cardiff. I played the tfinal game of the season before and then had a pre-season, went off with the first-team, we had a mad cup run where we got to the final and that was it then. It was done within a year,” Ramsey, who currently turns out for Italian champions Juventus said according to Metro.co.uk.

“All my life I’ve been trying to acieve this thing of playing for Cardiff and then the next thing I know I’m walking into a dressing room with the likes of Fabregas, Gallas and Toure.

“I’m 17 years old, I’m just like, ‘What’s going on here?’. I just felt out of place but they were really cool guys, made you feel really welcome but still you had to pinch yourself,” said the Juventus midfielder.