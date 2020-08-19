I will strive to be a better player - Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

JOHANNESBURG - Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has vowed to become a better player, despite an incredible season with The Reds in which they claimed the English Premier League title this season. The 28-year-old was recently voted as Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year for the 2019/2020 season. Speaking from the Reds' pre-season training camp in Austria, Mane told Liverpoolfc.com: "In part of football it's no secret, you just need to push yourself always and try to work harder than you did before. "I was really happy and I want to say thank you to all the fans around the world who voted for me." "It has been an amazing season for me and my teammates and I'm really happy and really honoured to win this.

"The only thing I have to say, I want to say again, thank you. There has been so many amazing players who made a great season but they voted for me.

"I just want to say thank you again and I will push myself harder to be a better player.”

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, second right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Alberto Moreno against Cardiff City. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA via AP

Together with strike partner Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Liverpool claimed their first top flight title in England in 30 years. They were also able to manage that feat with seven games to spare in the league, which in itself is a record.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp signed Mane from Southampton in 2016 at the age of 23, which raised a few eyebrows at the time. His transfer fee of £34 million (R666 million) made him the most expensive African player in history.

African News Agency (ANA)