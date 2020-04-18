I would have loved to have played for Man United, says Brazilian great Rivaldo

CAPE TOWN – Former Brazil and Barcelona great Rivaldo has revealed he would have loved to have played for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Rivaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, and countless other titles at club level in Spain, Italy, Greece and Brazil, said he would have loved to play under legendary manager Ferguson.

“There were rumours. Man United had recently won the Champions League in an epic final against Bayern Munich. I was in the stands at the Nou Camp tat night and thought that if I were going to play in the Premier League one day, my club of choice would be United,” the former attacking midfielder was quoted by Betfair.

“There were other good clubs in England then like Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool.

“But United always caught my attention for everything they were achieving and the way they were playing in those days.