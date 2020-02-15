CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that new striker Odion Ighalo will feature from the bench in Monday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.
The Nigerian international is a short-term signing from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua brought to fill in for the injured Marcus Rashford, and there had been speculation he would only be ready to play for United in March.
But, Solskjaer has insisted the striker is ready for selection.
“Well, it didn’t take me too long… I didn’t have a training session to come on,” the United boss was quoted by Metro.co.uk after being asked if Ighali would feature desoite having hardly had time to meet his new team-mates.
“As a striker, you get thrown on out there and it might be he’ll have to come off the bench and get us a goal and he does whatever he’s done,” he said.