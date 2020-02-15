'Ighalo will come off the bench against Chelsea,' says Solskjaer









FILE - Manchester United's Odion Ighalo will feature off the bench during Monday's Premier League clash against Chelsea. CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that new striker Odion Ighalo will feature from the bench in Monday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea. The Nigerian international is a short-term signing from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua brought to fill in for the injured Marcus Rashford, and there had been speculation he would only be ready to play for United in March. But, Solskjaer has insisted the striker is ready for selection. “Well, it didn’t take me too long… I didn’t have a training session to come on,” the United boss was quoted by Metro.co.uk after being asked if Ighali would feature desoite having hardly had time to meet his new team-mates. “As a striker, you get thrown on out there and it might be he’ll have to come off the bench and get us a goal and he does whatever he’s done,” he said.

“After the injury to Marcus Rashford, it has to be said, we needed another forward and when we got the chance to get Odion on loan, that was for us a goalscorer, top scorer [in the] Africa Cup of Nations last year,” said the United boss.

“He can help the club, he is a very professional player, good lad and will give something to the group.

“I think he is probably pinching himself at times, at his favourite club at the age of 30. But he’s earned that one and hopefully he impresses us so we can see him play,” said Solskjaer.

IOL Sport