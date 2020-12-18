I'll walk away only if it serves Sheffield United, says Wilder

SHEFFIELD – Embattled Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said on Friday that he would only step down if he thought it was the best decision for the club as they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

The Blades were the surprise package last season when the promoted club finished ninth but a 3-2 defeat at home on Thursday to Manchester United has left Wilder’s side with only one point in 13 games.

“I’d only do that if I thought it was the right thing for Sheffield United. That’s the only time I would do that,” Wilder told reporters when asked if he would leave if their situation did not improve.

“The club means far too much for it to be about me, it’s about what happens for the football club. Whether the people above me give me their support or their decisions, I understand and respect that.

“But I’m working away. As seen in last night’s performance, there’s still plenty of heart and spirit in this group.”