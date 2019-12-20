Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says there is no chance he will suffer from conflicting loyalties when he faces his former club Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
Mourinho has won three league titles in two spells at Chelsea but now faces a coaching duel with Frank Lampard, who became one of the finest midfielders in the world during his reign at Stamford Bridge.
"I am 100% Tottenham," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday. "No space at all for my previous clubs.
"I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs. My club is Tottenham so it's so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things."
Former England striker Glenn Hoddle, who has played for and managed both London clubs, believes Spurs have risen above Chelsea in recent years. Mourinho has no problems backing up that claim.