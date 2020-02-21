LONDON - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard does not believe his decision to bench goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will put him at loggerheads with the club's board as they look to secure Champions League qualification.
Lampard defended Arrizabalaga, who cost a world record 80 million euros, earlier this season when the Spaniard was guilty of making critical errors but has benched him in recent matches in favour of 38-year-old Willy Caballero.
Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four league matches and their spot in the top four is now under threat, with Saturday's opponents Tottenham Hotspur a point behind ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge.
"I'm absolutely together with all the club and the board, because we all want the best and I'm paid to make decisions," Lampard told reporters on Friday. "So with form I have to consider the goalkeeper position.
"Recently it's just changed, but that's nothing final. All Kepa needs to do is train and show a great attitude, as I demand from all the players. Things can obviously change but all I want is the best for the team."