I'm the first one who wants Mesut Ozil at his best, says Arsenal boss

LONDON - Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil must rediscover his best form in training to win back his place in the starting lineup, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

Ozil was a regular in Arteta's lineup before the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the German was left out of the squad altogether at a game at Manchester City on Wednesday where Arsenal were defeated 3-0.

Arteta had said that the decision was "tactical".

"I'm the first one who wants Mesut at his best. I'll put him on the pitch when I think he can give his best," Arteta told reporters ahead of a league game at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

"A lot has happened to him in the last few weeks and I have to respect the timing of every player. Sometimes they need a bit of time."