Marcus Rashford suffered a back injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

LONDON - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford faces an extended spell on the sidelines as he recovers from a stress fracture and he could struggle to be fit to play for England in Euro 2020, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday. Rashford suffered the back injury during an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

The European Championship runs from June 12 to July 12 and England's first group match is on June 14 against Croatia.

"I would hope he's playing this season. It will just be touch and go towards the end," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie at Club Brugge. "Hopefully, we can get through this tournament and prolong the season.

"It takes time, I'm not a doctor. I was hoping he would recover quicker than what it looks like he's going to be out for another few months definitely. If he's not fit enough he won't go (to the Euros)."