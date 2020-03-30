Injured Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns to South Korea for rehab

SEOUL - Injured Tottenham winger Son Heung-min has returned to South Korea to continue his rehabilitation, Yonhap reported on Monday, citing sources.

The South Korean captain broke his right forearm during a Premier League match against Aston Villa in February and underwent surgery in Seoul five days later.

He then flew back to Britain and self-isolated for two weeks.

The South Korean captain broke his right forearm during a Premier League match against Aston Villa in February and underwent surgery in Seoul five days later.Photo: Reuters

Son was due to train with Tottenham Hotspur on March 16, but chose to return home after the Spurs' training centre was shut down and the Premier League suspended and arrived on Saturday, Yonhap reported.

Son is required by the South Korean government to again self-isolate for 14 days as an arrival from Europe.

Britain had recorded more than 19,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,200 deaths, according to figures from the country's Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday.