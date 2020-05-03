Injury-prone Jack Wilshere has unfinished business at West Ham

CAPE TOWN – West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere still has unfinished business at the club and promised to impress manager David Moyes now that he has recovered from his latest injury.

The once highly-rates Wilshere’s career has been plagued by injury and he has only played 16 matches since signing for the Hammers in 2018.

And now that he has recovered from injury, he’s vowed to show Moyes and the club’s fans just what he is about.

"I still feel like I've got unfinished business at West Ham. It's not worked out how I wanted it to and I want to change that," the former Arsenal midfielder was quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I don't want to, when I'm done at West Ham, I don't want West Ham fans to think: 'that was a waste of time," he said.

