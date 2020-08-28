’Intelligent footballer Dean Furman is an excellent signing for Carlisle United’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana star Dean Furman has officially joined English League Two outfit Carlisle United. The 32-year-old ended a four-year stint with SuperSport United in June in order to return to the United Kingdom, citing family reasons. The Cumbrians manager Chris Beech believes that Furman will be able to contribute a lot to his side. "This one could work out to be an excellent signing for us, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do it," Beech told Carlisle's website. "I was aware of Dean when he moved to Oldham from Rangers years ago. As a young player, he made a real impact and subsequently moved into the Championship with Doncaster.

"He’s such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game - his retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch when it’s needed," added Beech.

"Dean will, one hundred percent, help to improve our other midfield players through the application of his work, and that’s a huge plus for me. We’ve got some real talent in the building and I’m excited to see that progress.

"He’s been playing his football in South Africa but had a desire to come back to the UK to raise his family.

"Whilst there were lucrative offers for him on the table to go abroad again, he’s foregone that to buy into our journey, and he’s another that wants to be successful."

Furman has previously played for Rangers, Bradford City, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers.

He made his Bafana Bafana debut in 2012 against Brazil and has gone on to amass 56 caps for the country.

@eshlinv