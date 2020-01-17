News reports are that the 34-year-old Ashley Young is expected to undergo a medical in Italy on Friday. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

LONDON – Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Manchester United defender and club captain Ashley Young, British media reports said. The move will bring an end to Young's 8-1/2 year stay at United, where he won the 2012-13 Premier League title, the 2015-16 FA Cup, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

Sky Sports reported the 34-year-old Young is expected to undergo a medical in Italy on Friday after United agreed to sell the player in a deal worth a 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million)plus bonuses.

England full back Young has made 18 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United this season, but started only 10 Premier League matches.