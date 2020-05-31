Inter Milan want to keep Alexis Sanchez

CAPE TOWN – Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has claimed the club want to keep Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Until two weeks ago, football around the world had been placed on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus, causing confusion about what would happen to players who were on loan deals.

Sanchez, who parent club Manchester United are keen to get off their books, has spent the season with Inter, where he has also flopped, scoring just once in 15 games.

“We want to keep everyone, including Alexis Sanchez. We are counting on him in the coming months,” Ausillo told Sky Sports Italia.

“He was out injured for quite a while, but he did well before that in matches against Barcelona and Sampdoria. I saw the Sanchez from his best campaigns in Udinese and Arsenal.