Inter were interested in me but I was already at biggest club in the world, says Paul Scholes

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has revealed that Inter Milan were the only club that tried to lure him away from Old Trafford during his career.

The midfielder, widely regarded as one of the best to play in the Premier League, spent his entire 20-year career playing for Manchester United, where he won countless honours and became a legend.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5, Scholes said he was never made aware of any team that was interested in his services throughout his career.

“I did have one phone call off an agent, Bryan Robson’s old agent, he rang me while we were away at Euro 2000 to ask me if I would be interested in going to Inter Milan but that’s the only phone call I ever had. I never heard anything after that and the manager never said anything to me,” said Scholes.

“If the manager said to me that he didn’t want me, I would definitely have gone if there was a big club abroad who wanted me but there was never any need to ever think about Barcelona, Real Madrid or AC Milan because I was at the biggest club in the world anyway,” he said.