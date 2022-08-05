IOL Sport Show: No laughing matter as SA comedians preview new Premier League season

Cape Town - The English Premiership football season is upon us again and the banter has heated up already even before the first ball has been kicked in anger. IOL Sport has gathered some of South Africa’s finest comedians Chris Forrest, Joey Rasdien, Simon Orgill and Keenan Cerff to share their thoughts on the upcoming season on the IOL Sport Show with Zaahier Adams.

And don’t think for one minute this is all funny business, these guys take their football very seriously. Forrest’s entire fridge is even covered in Liverpool wallpaper!

“If you had the choice of Ronaldo never playing for the club again and Bruno Fernandes, or you have to have Harry Maguire staying for the next three seasons, who would you choose?” said Forrest to ardent Manchester United fan Orgill. “Harry Maguire must go. I don’t know why he’s even there. He must go! And then they still keeping him as captain! I don't know what kine there ….”, said Orgill. Cerff, who is True Blue, also adds his expert analysis “Chelsea are so confident of finishing third, they even put it on their shirt (team sponsor)”.

Rasdien, meanwhile, is happy to be “the guy in the bar that stands in the bar with his whisky watching everyone else fight” as a contented long-serving Tottenham Hotspur fan.

“We don't win anything, but it's still lekka to support Spurs.” The English Premiership season kicks off on Friday evening at 9pm with the London derby between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park Stadium. @ZaahierAdams