It was difficult for Paul Pogba to find form after getting Covid, says Bruno Fernandes.

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes believes Paul Pogba’s slow start to the season was due to the after effects of dealing with Covid-19.

The French midfielder missed the early parts of the season after being diagnosed with Covid-19, and when he did eventually return to the field, he did not hit the ground as expected, and faced a lot of criticism for it.

"We ended the season really well playing together," Fernandes told NBC Sport about Pogba. "But of course the beginning of the season was hard for Paul because he had Covid.

"We know it's not a joke, it's hard to come back after 15 days isolated doing nothing.

"It was really difficult for Paul to find his form but I think he's much better and feeling much more confident.