It'll be cruel if the Reds have no fans around to celebrate with

DURBAN – English giants Liverpool have ended up empty-handed for the past three decades in their pursuit of title glory in the Premier League and this season they might well celebrate finally achieving that triumph in an empty stadium. Their barren run is unprecedented and it seems to have been a generation since the Reds recorded their last domestic crown back in 1990. But their German machine, coach Jurgen Klopp, has effected a dramatic revival, transforming the team from a rudderless wreck into something approaching the golden years of Liverpool that the world has come to love and respect. It’s been perennial pain for the Reds in the past 30 years. The likes of Ronnie Moran, Graeme Souness, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers have all failed to restore Liverpool to the pinnacle of English football. And when the domestic failures were about to end under the regime of Klopp, then the coronavirus struck.

The turbulent times brought on by this pandemic have resulted in a pause of all footballing action. But be that as it may, Liverpool did their business early. Only Liverpool can stop Liverpool.

They are comfortably sitting at the summit of the log with a lead of 25 points. There’s no denying that the giants of Merseyside were cruising to glory.

There are die-hard Liverpool fans who have never witnessed their side lifting the league title. They were eager to be at St James’ Park in Newcastle - where Liverpool would have and possibly still will close their season - to enjoy the glory together, along with their heroes.

But that is unlikely to happen. If the action does resume, the games will be played behind closed doors. Isn’t that cruel? But that’s the nature of the world we currently live in. Yes, it is unfair, but all you can do is play the hand you’re dealt.

Can you imagine those who have waited for the past 30 years? I can imagine that they were looking forward to being inside a stadium and watching their team end three decades of agony.

Mind you, not only the fans will suffer, but star players like Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson will be affected. These stars don’t know what it is like to win the league. It is going to be their first time winning that coveted title. Surely you wouldn’t want to win your maiden EPL title in an empty stadium?

But it looks like it will happen. Yes, they have won other titles with the club but winning the Premier League is a special moment every player will cherish for the rest of his life.

Good news is that the legendary Dalglish has recovered from his Covid-19 infection and will get an opportunity to enjoy his side’s long awaited triumph. By the way, he is the last man to bring joy to Liverpool. He won the league both as a player and as manager. Dalglish is a darling on the red side of Merseyside.





The Mercury

