It’s been tough in the Premier League - admits Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

JOHANNESBURG - Defending English Premier League champions Liverpool have not had it easy this season as they languish in eighth spot on the table, and Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has acknowledged the challenges his team has faced. Liverpool put their domestic form behind them as they beat German club RB Leipzig 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate) in Budapest on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Champions League. However, their worrying form in the EPL is still a major concern explained Salah. “It's been tough in the Premier League, everybody can see that. We don't want it to be tough but it's a part of the game,” Salah told BT Sport. “The last couple of years we were winning, we were flying. This year, we had a few injuries, so we were unlucky. You have young players and they are really playing good but sometimes you struggle to put someone in centre-back. But now we have two centre-backs or three or four – hopefully now we can keep winning.”

Liverpool have battled injuries to key players this season, and their lack of squad depth has been exposed.

Putting their worrying league situation out of their minds, would be key said Salah.

“We had a few injuries this season, we were unlucky, but the most important thing is that we keep fighting. I know it's really hard and everybody can see that but as [long] as everybody tries to give 100 per cent and keeps fighting in the game, I think we just need to take each game at a time and just focus on the next game.

"We don't have to look at the big picture because sometimes when we look at the big picture, we get pressure and too much pressure we can carry on the pitch. But we just need to leave the pressure off the field and just play football.”

Though Salah scored his 25th goal of the season against Leipzig as he provided the opener, he still missed a number of chances.

“I scored with numbers this season and I would love to score more, but it's part of the game that you miss chances. You want to score all the time, you want to help the team but as long as the team keeps winning, that's the most important thing. I'm happy to score the first goal today and that the team won. That's the most important thing.”

