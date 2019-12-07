LIVERPOOL – Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson spent much of his first game in charge against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday staring and glaring from his technical area.
But when the final whistle blew after a scintillating 3-1 win over the Londoners, the Scot broke into the toothiest of grins and strode on to the pitch to fist-pump the air.
A ball-boy was hugged and the home crowd responded as only they could to a true Blue great who had coaxed a full-throttle performance from a side who looked so abject in a humiliating 5-2 midweek derby defeat at Liverpool.
From the moment Richarlison thumped a fifth-minute header past the keeper -- a goal similar to the many Ferguson scored in his decade at the club -- the result was never in doubt.
Everton, who were almost always first to the ball, played fast and furiously as Goodison roared its approval at a win that moved the club provisionally out of the relegation zone.
