Jack Grealish ’likes’ Twitter post telling him to join Manchester United

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish sent Twitter into a frenzy on Friday when he liked a post by a Manchester United fan pleading him to join the club.

The Villa captain is on the back of an impressive Premier League campaign, and is expected to be one of England’s main players during the upcoming European Championships.

The attacking midfielder has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and is understood to be one of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top targets during the off-season.

On Friday, Grealish posted Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney’s highlights reel on Twitter, saying: ‘Nah this is just crazy [crying laughing emoji] 18 you know at the euros [shocked face emoji].

Nah this is just crazy 😂 18 you know at the euros 😮 https://t.co/8vCGGnbUHB — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 28, 2021

However, it was his next action that Manchester United fans going crazy.

Grealish then liked a reply from one @billymufc99, who wrote: “Please join United [praying hands emoji].”

Earlier in the week, United’s former midfield maestro, Paul Scholes urged the club to get a deal done for either Grealish or Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

“I think we need someone who is a creative midfield player. Grealish or Sancho, one of them would be ideal,” Scoles said in a chat with the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel.

“It would be great to have a left-footed centre back but I don’t think it’s needed, I don’t think we are desperate for that.”

