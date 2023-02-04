Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, February 4, 2023

James Tarkowski header sees strugglers Everton beat leaders Arsenal

Everton's James Tarkowski celebrates after scoring the winning goal during their Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool on Saturday

Everton's James Tarkowski celebrates after scoring the winning goal during their Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool on Saturday. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Liverpool — New Everton boss Sean Dyche's reign began with a shock 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal as James Tarkowski's second-half header saw the Toffees win their first game since October and move out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

The defeat left Arsenal with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Everton looked a much-improved unit in Dyche's first game in charge after replacing Frank Lampard and they troubled Arsenal throughout, coming close to opening the scoring in the first half through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Tarkowski finally broke the deadlock for the hosts on the hour mark with a powerful header from a corner by fellow former Burnley man Dwight McNeil which flew past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal did pose problems, with Bukayo Saka forcing a goal-line clearance from Tarkowski after a volley in the first half and Eddie Nketiah blasting an effort over from close range.

Deadline day signing Jorginho made his Gunners debut a minute before Everton's goal but could not do enough to change his side's fortunes.

Everton, who had only been separated from bottom spot by goal difference, are now 17th, a point above the drop zone.

Reuters

