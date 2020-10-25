Jamie Vardy header gives Leicester first win at Arsenal in 47 years

LONDON – Leicester City won at Arsenal for the first time in 47 years on Sunday, with substitute Jamie Vardy's late close-range header enough to secure victory in the Premier League at The Emirates.

The win lifted Brendan Rogers' side to fourth on 12 points, while the Gunners stay in 10th place on nine after six games.

Arsenal were left ruing their failure to score in the first half hour when they pushed forward time and again, racking up 10 shots and six corners to Leicester's one and zero respectively.

The hosts went close when Kieran Tierney whipped in a cross that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed over the bar.

They went even closer to opening the scoring a few minutes later when Alexandre Lacazette, standing in front of goal, somehow nodded another cross from Tierney wide of the far post.