Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

MANCHESTER – Gabriel Jesus showed that he could become Sergio Aguero’s long-term successor after he scored twice to inspire a nervy Manchester City to victory over Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday. Aguero gave City their finest moment - the spectacular last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 that earned the club the most dramatic of Premier League titles - but their all-time top goalscorer cannot go on forever.

The 31-year-old has long stated his desire to return to his native Argentina to finish his career, and he may elect to say farewell to English football when his current deal ends in 2021.

Replacing a fan favourite who has been so pivotal to everything that City have achieved in recent years was never going to be easy, but Brazilian Jesus has so far performed impressively.

The 22-year-old joined in January 2017 and even though his game-time has been limited due to Aguero's form, Jesus has shown remarkable consistency.

Jesus has been directly involved in 69 goals in his 75 starts for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 53 and assisting 16.

Against Everton on New Year’s Day, with Aguero on the bench, City struggled to create any real openings in the first half as they attempted to not fall further behind leaders Liverpool.