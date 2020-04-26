Jordan Henderson controls the game like Paul Scholes, says Steven Gerrard
CAPE TOWN – Glasgow Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard claims his old side’s current skipper, Jordan Henderson reminds him of Paul Scholes.
Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest England has produced in that position, and Gerrard has heaped high praise on his successor at the Merseyside club.
“It’s no surprise to me how he is handling himself on and off the pitch, obviously I played with him for numerous years for Liverpool and England,” Gerrard told BT Sport about Henderson, who is about to become the first Liverpool captain in 30 years to lift a league title.
“Very fit, athletic boy who is very selfless in ow he approaches his play on the pitch,” said Gerrard.
“He puts everyone else before himself and when you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team.
“I think over the years he has developed part of his game, his passing range is fantastic and he’s running games with control a bit like Paul Scholes used to do it,” claimed Gerrard.
“He’s leading by example and he is always there for the team. I’ve watched him grow with intrest as a person. He’s always been a great lad, a great team-mate, unbelievable human being and it’s no surprise that people are now starting to recognise what a man he is, on and off the pitch.
“Every bit of praise he gets as a player and as a human being, he deserves it because it’s true. I can guarantee it because I’ve experienced it alongside him.”
IOL Sport