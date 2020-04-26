Jordan Henderson controls the game like Paul Scholes, says Steven Gerrard

CAPE TOWN – Glasgow Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard claims his old side’s current skipper, Jordan Henderson reminds him of Paul Scholes.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest England has produced in that position, and Gerrard has heaped high praise on his successor at the Merseyside club.

“It’s no surprise to me how he is handling himself on and off the pitch, obviously I played with him for numerous years for Liverpool and England,” Gerrard told BT Sport about Henderson, who is about to become the first Liverpool captain in 30 years to lift a league title.

“Very fit, athletic boy who is very selfless in ow he approaches his play on the pitch,” said Gerrard.

“He puts everyone else before himself and when you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team.