Jose Mourinho has taken another swipe at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, accusing him of cheating to get Son Heung-min sent off.
Tottenham have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Son for a retaliatory kick at Rudiger during Sunday’s derby at White Hart Lane.
‘The focus should be on Antonio Rudiger and not Son,’ said Mourinho, when asked if he was concerned about Son’s discipline.
‘In the Premier League, I love there is no space for what Rudiger did. Stand up and play, man. This is the Premier League.