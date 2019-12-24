Jose blasts Rudiger for red-card fall









Jose Mourinho has taken another swipe at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, accusing him of cheating to get Son Heung-min sent off. Photo: Reuters Jose Mourinho has taken another swipe at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, accusing him of cheating to get Son Heung-min sent off. Tottenham have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Son for a retaliatory kick at Rudiger during Sunday’s derby at White Hart Lane. ‘The focus should be on Antonio Rudiger and not Son,’ said Mourinho, when asked if he was concerned about Son’s discipline. ‘In the Premier League, I love there is no space for what Rudiger did. Stand up and play, man. This is the Premier League.

‘You go to Latin America, Portugal, Spain, Italy and that happens, it is a cultural thing, but not in the Premier League. And the moment we try to punish the reaction of some player — an insignificant reaction — and you let the other one go, then you become part of it.

‘Come on, do you think Rudiger plays the next game? Or is he injured? I think he plays. And we speak about Son…’

Spurs will be without Son for three games — Brighton, Norwich and Southampton — if they lose their appeal. ‘I hope Son is not punished five times,’ said Mourinho. ‘One time was the foul that Rudiger did on him. The second is to be sent off. The third would be not to play against Brighton, the fourth Norwich and the fifth Southampton.

‘To be punished twice is enough. He doesn’t deserve the third, the fourth or the fifth.’

Mourinho’s irritation extended to video assistant referee Paul Tierney, who advised referee Anthony Taylor to show Son a red card. ‘Mr Tierney made the wrong call,’ said the Spurs boss. ‘Taylor had the feeling, he was there. He saw it clearly, so it’s the wrong call. It is things like this that people don’t like about VAR. When it’s a clear and obvious mistake, everyone says, “Welcome VAR”. That’s the VAR I like and the Son red card is the VAR I hate.’

Daily Mail