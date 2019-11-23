Jose: I'm hoping for a long stay this time









Jose Mourinho has signed a contract until 2023 as head coach and insists he views the job as a long-term project before a possible return to Portugal. Photo: AP Jose Mourinho wants to emulate Mauricio Pochettino’s spell in charge at Tottenham by staying for at least five years. Mourinho has signed a contract until 2023 as head coach and insists he views the job as a long-term project before a possible return to Portugal to take charge of his hometown club Vitoria Setubal. The 56-year-old, who replaced Pochettino on Tuesday, admitted it could be his last job in the Premier League although he does not have a reputation for long-term tenures. He has never stayed at a club as the head coach or manager for more than the three years and four months he spent in his first spell at Chelsea from 2004.

‘My last club in England, I would love that to be the case,’ said Mourinho. ‘I would love to stay for many years but I know realistically how football is. If I could do a Mauricio for five-and-a-half years, it would be amazing.

‘I would be 61 and then 10 more years and maybe Vitoria Setubal the last job.’

Spurs’ top-four battle will prove vital to Mourinho’s hopes of assembling a Premier League title-challenging squad.

There are already significant doubts over a number of the club’s key players.

Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen are all set to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Mourinho is planning talks with all three with a view to persuading them to stay and the appeal of Champions League football will be a key factor.

