Jose Mourinho wants to emulate Mauricio Pochettino’s spell in charge at Tottenham by staying for at least five years.
Mourinho has signed a contract until 2023 as head coach and insists he views the job as a long-term project before a possible return to Portugal to take charge of his hometown club Vitoria Setubal.
The 56-year-old, who replaced Pochettino on Tuesday, admitted it could be his last job in the Premier League although he does not have a reputation for long-term tenures.
He has never stayed at a club as the head coach or manager for more than the three years and four months he spent in his first spell at Chelsea from 2004.