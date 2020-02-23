Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring their second goal against Norwich City with Romain Saiss. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

WOLVERHAMPTON – Diogo Jota struck twice as Wolverhampton Wanderers pushed Norwich City deeper towards the drop with a 3-0 win over the Premier League's bottom club at Molineux on Sunday. The in-form Portuguese forward, who scored a hat-trick in Wolves's 4-0 win over Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday, put his side ahead, in the 19th minute, with a left-foot finish after good work from Matt Doherty.

Jota doubled Wolves' advantage from close range after Norwich had failed to clear a corner.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul produced an outstanding save on the stroke of halftime to push a Ruben Neves free kick against the bar as Wolves looked to put the game beyond Daniel Farke's side.

The third goal came early in the second half with Mexican Raul Jimenez slotting home after a Jota drive had flown out off the post.