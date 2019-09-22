Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota, right, celebrates scoring the equaliser against Crystal Palace's at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Hambury/AP

LONDON - Diogo Jota's last-gasp equaliser earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday as their wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued. A mistake by Joel Ward five minutes into stoppage time allowed Portuguese forward Jota to score from close range, earning Wolves a fourth draw from their six games.

They had to do it the hard way though as they played the final stages with 10 men after Romain Saiss was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha.

Palace, who could have gone sixth with a win, took the lead a minute after halftime when Ward's powerful shot was headed into his own net by Leander Dendoncker.

Wolves remain second from bottom with four points. Palace, who have won two, lost two, and drawn two currently find themselves in 12th place, although they will be keeping an eye on the result of Chelsea's clash with Liverpool.

Reuters