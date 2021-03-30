Juan Mata loses ’key figure in his life’ as mother dies from severe illness

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United attacker Juan Mata’s mother has died after a severe illness. According to Spanish newspaper La Nueva Espana, Marta had been suffering from the illness “for some time”. On Monday, the Premier League giants posted on their Twitter account: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Juan Mata’s mother, Marta Garcia. Thinking of you and your family, Juan.” We are deeply saddened by the loss of Juan Mata's mother, Marta Garcia.



Thinking of you and your family, Juan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dvJnXiwQBw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 29, 2021 Another message from teammate Marcus Rashford read: “I’m so sorry brother. I can’t even imagine how you are feeling. Just know your family is here for you, we’ll do whatever we can to help you through this, the same way you have always looked out for me. Love to you and your family.” In a 2019 interview with the Manchester United website, Mata revealed how close he was to his mother.

“My mother has always been more worried about my physical wellbeing during a match than the result,” he said at the time.

“That’s why, even now, I always call her when I’m on the coach on the way to the stadium. Always,” he said.

I’m so sorry brother. I can’t even imagine how you are feeling. Just know your family is here for you, we’ll do whatever we can to help you through this, the same way you have always looked out for me. Love to you and your family @juanmata8 ♥️ https://t.co/wYeo3ZGQB7 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

“It’s a ritual that we both enjoy, and which is also an extra source of motivation for me. ’Be careful. Enjoy, shoot… and try not to get hurt,’ are always her words.

“My mother is undoubtedly a key figure in my life. I will always do everything that’s in my hands to make her happy. She deserves it more than anyone else.”

IOL Sport