Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

ROME – Juventus on Sunday poured cold water over rumours in Italy that they were planning a dramatic pounce for Pep Guardiola, saying that they had never even spoken to the Manchester City boss. “It’s a strange world, we’ve not had any contact with Guardiola and nor have we ever thought about it given that he’s under contract,” Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici said to DAZN ahead of their final day clash at Sampdoria.

Juve sealed their eighth straight Serie A title weeks ago and are on the hunt for a new boss after removing Massimiliano Allegri earlier this month, following a Champions League quarter-final exit to Ajax in April.

Allegri had won the league five times in as many years but the club are without a Champions League title in over two decades despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

Paratici added that Juve would wait until the end of the season to announce Allegri’s successor.

“We want to build the best team possible and we will act on the recommendations of the new manager,” he said.

“We will wait until the end of the season. There are still competitions ongoing and I think we should keep quiet out of respect for others.”

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi are among the favourites to take over at the Allianz Stadium.

AFP