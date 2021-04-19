Juventus, Manchester United shares jump on Super League plans

MANCHESTER – Shares in Juventus and Manchester United jumped on Monday after the clubs announced a breakaway European Super League with another 10 of football's most powerful teams.

The Italian club's shares rose by nearly 18 percent to 0.91 euros on the Milan stock market, after weeks of having slid since it was eliminated from the Champions League in March.

Manchester United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 8.3 percent about an hour into US trading.

Overnight, the two clubs confirmed their participation in the new venture alongside other clubs from Italy, England and Spain.