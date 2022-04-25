Kaizer Chiefs woes means they will probably not finish second

Durban - On paper, Kaizer Chiefs are still in the running for second spot. In reality, it is really hard to see them getting the league runners up spot which will earn them qualification to next season’s CAF Champions League. The Amakhosi’s next assignment is a trip to Kwa-Zulu-Natal to play against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday. Chiefs enter the game in fourth place and having lost their last two consecutive league games.

Six points separate them from second place Royal AM though they have played two games fewer. However, one point separates them from third place Cape Town City who have played the equivalent amount of games than them. The race for second spot now looks like it will be a two way battle between the season’s surprise package Royal AM and City. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has more or less conceded that his side are lacking confidence at the moment. The coaching shift will certainly not help Chiefs, especially at this point of the season. One could argue that Chiefs would have been better off parting ways with ex-coach Stuart Baxter at the end of the season instead of forcing the players to have to potentially adapt to new systems at this point of the campaign. ALSO READ: WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs suffer back-to-back defeats as Stellenbosch FC land double blow

Moreover, two out of Chiefs’ remaining league games will be against Cape Town City and Sundowns. They will probably not be winning both of these games. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs coaches need time to exorcise players’ fear factor after Stellenbosch FC defeat “We only had two games to prepare for the game against Stellies and things won’t change overnight. It’s going to take some time but we need to play with flair and confidence as well as arrogance. We need to show that we are Kaizer Chiefs but surely we will get there. We are playing on Wednesday and have less time to prepare. The games are coming thick and fast but I think we will make sure that we are ready for the next game,” said Zwane.

