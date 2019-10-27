Harry Kane has admitted he is desperately trying to overcome the pain of June’s Champions League final defeat by Liverpool.
The England striker will lead Tottenham’s front line today at Anfield in the two clubs’ first meeting since Liverpool won the Madrid final 2-0. Spurs are desperate for revenge on Jurgen Klopp’s rampant side, who sit 13 points above the north Londoners.
The odds are stacked firmly against Mauricio Pochettino’s team, who have just 12 points from nine Premier League matches. Despite their poor form, Kane believes the opportunity to end Liverpool’s unbeaten start will provide extra motivation and could begin to numb the pain of defeat in Madrid.
‘We’ve had a bit of a rivalry over the last couple of years because we’ve been competing at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League,’ said Kane. ‘That’s what you get with two good teams who play at a high level, you want to win, to come out on top. They came out on top in May or June, whenever it was. I’ve tried to forget it to be honest.