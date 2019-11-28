Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane hopes the club's winning start under new manager Jose Mourinho can help forge a strong relationship between the pair and lead to trophies.
Mourinho's first home game as Spurs boss suffered a shocking start, ending happily, though, as Kane scored a brace that helped his team come from behind to beat Olympiakos Piraeus 4-2 and reach the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.
That win came after a 3-2 Premier League victory at West Ham United in the Portuguese manager's first match in charge following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino last week.
"When you are winning, it definitely helps your relationship. Hopefully we can build a strong relationship," Kane told the British media.
"It's early days. We have a good relationship so far. We talk, we try and help the team ... Me being one of the leaders in the team he looks to me for feelings and advice on the team."