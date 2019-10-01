MANCHESTER – Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane lent his support to the club's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their latest disappointing result left them with a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on Monday.
United are in 10th place with just nine points, their worst start after seven games for 30 years, and they have won just one of their last six league games.
But with youngsters introduced to the side this season, Irishman Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with United, believes his former team mate needs time to shape the team.
"I think he has been brilliant, a good honest guy. It is hard work at the moment, but there are six or seven young players learning their way," Keane said on Sky Sports.
"We’re all very impatient, we want success yesterday, but you have to give the man time. He is frustrated, under pressure, but dealing with it. He’s a classy guy but no doubt he will be disappointed at not winning enough games," he added.