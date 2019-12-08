MANCHESTER – Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane said the club's 2-1 win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday will give the players much-needed confidence to shed the inconsistency that has dogged them all season.
Victory at derby rivals City followed a 2-1 win over former boss Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, lifting United to fifth in the table after 16 games and easing pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"I absolutely did not see this coming. It was fantastic – a proper United performance. Lots of bravery and personality. They were outstanding," Keane told Sky Sports.
"I don't think beating Tottenham was a big deal at home, but that win (over City) will give the players a lot of confidence as they have been criticised – nobody likes to be criticised.
"I really enjoyed watching them, it's what United is all about. But the key is to be consistent, week in, week out. Hopefully these young players will pick up on that."