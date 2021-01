Kevin De Bruyne hails Man City display in win over Chelsea

MANCHESTER – Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne said he was delighted that his team had rediscovered their ruthlessness in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Chelsea, although it felt a “bit bizarre” to play as a striker.

With the club’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero on the bench as he manages his knee injury and fellow striker Gabriel Jesus out after contracting Covid-19, De Bruyne was moved forward and the Belgian responded with a goal and an assist.

“Bit bizarre in the beginning,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports when asked about his experience.

“I’ve done it a few times in my career... Obviously we have a lot of forwards out and the coach asked me to do this job, so I tried my best to do it as good as possible.”

Victory means City are unbeaten in seven league games and fifth in the table with 29 points from 15 matches, four points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.