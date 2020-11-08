Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty as Man City held 1-1 by Liverpool

MANCHESTER – Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne missed a potential match-winning penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead in the 13th minute when Sadio Mane turned sharply in the box and went down after contact from Kyle Walker and Mohamed Salah converted the spot kick.

An even better turn produced City's equaliser in the 31st minute when De Bruyne found Gabriel Jesus in the box and the Brazilian's superb twist set him free of Trent Alexander-Arnold and earned him just enough space to poke past Alisson.

City then wasted an opportunity to take the lead, three minutes before the interval, when De Bruyne missed a penalty -- awarded after his cross struck the arm of Joe Gomez and referee Craig Pawson gave the spot-kick after checking the pitchside monitor.

Yet the excitement of the opening 45 minutes was not replicated after the break as City gained greater control but struggled to create real openings.