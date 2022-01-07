Kieran Trippier is Newcastle’s first signing as new Saudi owners will look to splash the cash in January

London - Newcastle announced on Friday they had signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the England international becoming the first arrival under the club's new Saudi-led ownership. The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons.

The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under Eddie Howe, who was appointed as manager in November. "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement. BREAKING: #NUFC complete Kieran Trippier transfer in first major signal of new owner's intenthttps://t.co/Dd9uvbKhDA pic.twitter.com/JltmFlDcR2 — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) January 7, 2022 "The 31-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal and becomes the first senior signing under the club's owners and head coach Eddie Howe."

Trippier said he was relishing his return to England from Spain. I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work 💪🏼



Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/6d0raRrpnv — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 7, 2022 He said: "I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be. "I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us, but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started."